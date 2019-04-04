Island Health confirms case of tuberculosis in Victoria

A case of tuberculosis has been reported in Victoria, Island Health confirmed Thursday.

The health authority said it has sent letters about possible exposure to staff and individuals who stayed at two hostels in the city after one person who stayed at both locations tested positive for the disease.

The person stayed at the hostels in early March. Island Health won’t give the locations of the hostels, citing privacy reasons.

The health authority said the risk to the public is low, as the disease is only spread in close quarters through the air.

However, TB screening has been offered to all those who received a letter. Island Health says everyone who may have been exposed has been contacted.

Tuberculosis generally affects the lungs and can develop into a chronic cough that can bring up blood.

Vancouver Island is a rare site for tuberculosis, but it’s not unheard of. The latest statistics show 13 cases in 2017.

Canada’s Public Health Agency says there were 1,796 cases across the country in 2017, with the highest rate among Indigenous peoples.