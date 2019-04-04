Weather
April 4, 2019 4:36 pm

London could see freezing rain Friday morning

By News Announcer  980 CFPL

File photo.

The Canadian Press File/Paul Chiasson
A A

A beautiful weekend is forecast for London, but first, Environment Canada is expecting a bout of freezing rain.

READ MORE: London in store for another bout of freezing rain Wednesday

The national weather agency issued a special weather statement Thursday afternoon, noting that precipitation moving into the region early Friday morning is expected to begin as freezing rain.

Depending on how quickly the temperature rises, the freezing rain could last for a few hours.

Any ice accumulation should be short-lived, however. The forecast is calling for a high of 11 C in London on Friday, 16 C on Saturday, and 17 C on Sunday.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
april freezing rain
Environment Canada
environment canada london
Freezing Rain
london spring
london weather
london winter
Special Weather Statement

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.