London could see freezing rain Friday morning

A beautiful weekend is forecast for London, but first, Environment Canada is expecting a bout of freezing rain.

The national weather agency issued a special weather statement Thursday afternoon, noting that precipitation moving into the region early Friday morning is expected to begin as freezing rain.

Depending on how quickly the temperature rises, the freezing rain could last for a few hours.

Any ice accumulation should be short-lived, however. The forecast is calling for a high of 11 C in London on Friday, 16 C on Saturday, and 17 C on Sunday.