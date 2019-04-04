Public golf courses set to open in Regina

Golfers rejoice – some of Regina’s public courses are opening for the season.

The North 9 and West 9 at Tor Hill will open on Friday, along with the Joanne Goulet Golf Club.

The driving range at Murray also opens Friday for those looking to tune-up their game before hitting the links.

Murray is tentatively scheduled to open on April 12.

The city’s fourth public course, Lakeview Par 3, will tentatively open on Monday, April 22. Lakeview also has a mobility assistive golf cart available.

Golfers can get more information online at regina.ca/golf.