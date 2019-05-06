Meghan Markle is in labour, Kensington Palace confirms

THE LATEST: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry confirm they have welcomed a son.

The Duchess of Sussex is in labour, Kensington Palace confirmed.

Meghan Markle went into labour early Monday morning, the palace said, and will release more information soon.

“The Duke of Sussex was by Her Royal Highness’ side,” the palace said in a statement. “An announcement will be made soon.”

The newborn will be the first child for the pair, and will be seventh in line to the throne, behind Prince Charles, Prince William and his children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and then Prince Harry.

Friends and royal watchers are celebrating the news, sharing their reactions on social media.

People are eagerly awaiting the news of the baby’s sex and name, wondering if the Duke and Duchess will welcome a prince or princess.

I’m on full #royalbabywatch 👑 please be a girl named Diana!!! America needs it… — alyssa *a Friends gif for everything* mastromonaco (@AlyssaMastro44) May 3, 2019

The baby will be the Queen‘s eighth great-grandchild. The 92-year-old monarch also has eight grandchildren, and four children.

Markle, 37, and Prince Harry, 34, announced they were expecting a child in October, five months after marrying in a star-studded ceremony in London.

Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. pic.twitter.com/Ut9C0RagLk — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 15, 2018

