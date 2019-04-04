Missing Teen
Missing teen last seen in Steinbach

Steinbach RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Noreen Kyla Osborne was last seen in Steinbach Feb. 28, and police believe she’s in the Winnipeg area.

Osborne is described as 5’6″, 133 lbs, with brown eyes and long hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Steinbach RCMP at 204-326-4452 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.  You can also submit a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.

