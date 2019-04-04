Satirical website fooled former Quebec premier with fake story, trial hears

A well-known Quebec TV journalist has testified that a website spoofing the Journal de Montréal newspaper fooled many people — including a former premier — with a joke story claiming she was in a relationship with a provincial cabinet minister.

Anne-Marie Dussault of Radio-Canada told a trial today pitting the Journal de Montréal’s owner against the satirical Journal de Mourréal that she considered the 2015 article a violation of her personal life.

READ MORE: Quebecor takes satirical website Journal de Mourréal to court

She recounted that several educated, informed people, contacted her to ask about the story after the Journal de Mourréal reported she was dating Gaétan Barrette, the health minister at the time. Dussault said former premier Bernard Landry inquired about the health of her long-term relationship with another journalist.

She also said Radio-Canada’s ombudsman received a number of complaints from viewers complaining Dussault was in a conflict of interest because she had to interview Barrette and other members of the government.

WATCH: Here’s what Facebook’s election ‘war room’ looks like

Lawyers for Quebecor, which publishes the Journal de Montréal, are arguing the satirical site is eroding the credibility of the newspaper’s brand and creating confusion among readers.

They want the site to change its name, logo and web site address, all of which are nearly identical to those of the Journal de Montréal.