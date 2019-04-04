Metro Vancouver set to break all-time gas price record on Friday: analyst

Metro Vancouver gas prices are poised to set a new all-time record.

That’s according to Dan McTeague, a senior petroleum analyst with Gasbuddy.com, who said prices are set to climb another cent on Friday to reach a peak of $1.649.

That would bust the record set back in October, and tied this month, of $1.639.

McTeague said the hike in the carbon tax that took effect on April 1 is a part of the price, but there is also another factor at play.

“Gas retailers are picking up another two cents a litre, they’ve just tacked this on to their 12 cent retail margins,” he told Global News.

McTeague said there could be a variety of reasons for why retailers are boosting their margin, but that companies are not often clear with the public that they are doing it.

“They’re probably piling on, saying, ‘Look, refiners and wholesalers are going to make money and the B.C. government is going to pick up — along with the federal government — 52 cents on a litre of gasoline, making Vancouver at least the most taxed jurisdiction on fuel in North America. We might as well join the parade.'”

McTeague said Vancouver is also competing with California and other West Coast jurisdictions for gas refined in Washington state, where two refineries have faced recent problems.

McTeague said Metro Vancouver gas prices are up a net 27 cents on the year.

He said drivers looking to tank up are better off getting their fill in the evening or weekend, when prices tend to slip slightly.