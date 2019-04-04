Save The Date: Blue Bombers Fan Forum happening April 16

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have announced their annual Fan Forum at the Investors Group Field Pinnacle Club is set for Tuesday, April 16th at 6:30 p.m.

The event is open to the public and fans in attendance will hear from President & CEO Wade Miller, General Manager Kyle Walters and Head Coach Mike O’Shea on the upcoming 2019 CFL season, followed by a brief Q&A period.

The Fan Forum is free of charge and fans are asked to enter through the Bomber Store.