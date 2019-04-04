Sports
April 4, 2019 11:05 am

Save The Date: Blue Bombers Fan Forum happening April 16

Kelly Moore By Sports Director  Global News

Winnipeg Blue Bombers general manager Kyle Walters discusses the team's strategy ahead of CFL free agency.

Rudi Pawlychyn / Global News
A A

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have announced their annual Fan Forum at the Investors Group Field Pinnacle Club is set for Tuesday, April 16th at 6:30 p.m.

The event is open to the public and fans in attendance will hear from President & CEO Wade Miller, General Manager Kyle Walters and Head Coach Mike O’Shea on the upcoming 2019 CFL season, followed by a brief Q&A period.

READ MORE: It’s official: Bombers fans are louder

The Fan Forum is free of charge and fans are asked to enter through the Bomber Store.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
CFL
Fan Forum
Investors Group Field
Kyle Walters
Mike O'Shea
Pinnacle Club
Wade Miller
Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.