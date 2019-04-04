Peterborough man faces child pornography charge

A Peterborough man has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography following an investigation.

Peterborough Police Service say on March 20, police executed a search warrant at a city residence where electronic devices were located and seized.

As a result of the investigation, on Tuesday, police made an arrest at the man’s residence.

Steven Richard Parker, 27, of Downie Street, was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography.

He was held in custody and appeared in court on Wednesday.

