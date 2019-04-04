2000 Langley customers in the dark after car knocks over power pole

Upwards of 2,300 BC Hydro customers in Langley were left in the dark late Wednesday night after a car hit a power pole and knocked it down.

According to police, the accident happened around 11:30 p.m. near 200th and 46A Ave.

BC Hydro’s website shows crews were onsite early into Thursday morning trying to get the power back up — but they said they weren’t sure how long it might take.

READ MORE: Truck collides with power pole in Langley, power knocked out to 4,300 customers

Langley RCMP say the driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Speed may have been a factor in the collision.