BCHL Vernon Vipers deflate Wenatchee Wild in game 4

The BCHL Vernon Vipers took game four against the Wenatchee Wild by a score of 3-0 on Thursday night on home ice.

The Vipers are now up 3-1 against the Wild as the Interior Conference Final continues.

The Vernon Vipers are now one win away from joining the Prince George Spruce Kings in the Fred Page Cup final after their victory tonight in game four. Check out the highlights in tonight's #BCHLin60! pic.twitter.com/9kQCUoEq8x — BC Hockey League (@GoBCHL) April 4, 2019

Matt Kowalski opened up scoring in the first at 8:10. Josh Latta and Jack Judson had the assists.

READ MORE: Junior hockey: Vipers whip Wenatchee, Grizzlies blank Dynamiters

Connor Marritt scored Vernon’s second goal on a power play in the second period. Michael Young and Carver Watson assisted.

It's an important second goal for the @VernonVipers as Connor Marritt gives them a 2-0 lead over Wenatchee in the second period of game four! #BCHLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/r6nQ89myx5 — BC Hockey League (@GoBCHL) April 4, 2019

And Josh Latta scored an empty-netter at 19:52 of the third period to complete the decisive win.

The Vipers outshot the Wild 25-16.

Game five is scheduled for Friday in Wenatchee.