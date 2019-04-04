BCHL Vernon Vipers deflate Wenatchee Wild in game 4
The BCHL Vernon Vipers took game four against the Wenatchee Wild by a score of 3-0 on Thursday night on home ice.
The Vipers are now up 3-1 against the Wild as the Interior Conference Final continues.
Matt Kowalski opened up scoring in the first at 8:10. Josh Latta and Jack Judson had the assists.
Connor Marritt scored Vernon’s second goal on a power play in the second period. Michael Young and Carver Watson assisted.
And Josh Latta scored an empty-netter at 19:52 of the third period to complete the decisive win.
The Vipers outshot the Wild 25-16.
Game five is scheduled for Friday in Wenatchee.
