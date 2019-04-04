interior conference final
April 4, 2019 2:35 am

BCHL Vernon Vipers deflate Wenatchee Wild in game 4

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News

The Vernon Vipers' Connor Marritt scores in the second period against the Wenatchee Wild.

Courtesy: BCHL/ Global Okanagan
The BCHL Vernon Vipers took game four against the Wenatchee Wild by a score of 3-0 on Thursday night on home ice.

The Vipers are now up 3-1 against the Wild as the Interior Conference Final continues.

Matt Kowalski opened up scoring in the first at 8:10. Josh Latta and Jack Judson had the assists.

READ MORE: Junior hockey: Vipers whip Wenatchee, Grizzlies blank Dynamiters

Connor Marritt scored Vernon’s second goal on a power play in the second period. Michael Young and Carver Watson assisted.

And Josh Latta scored an empty-netter at 19:52 of the third period to complete the decisive win.

The Vipers outshot the Wild 25-16.

Game five is scheduled for Friday in Wenatchee.

