Montreal school production featuring 200 kids, 40 parent volunteers set to take the stage

Mia Rose Amaral Sgouromitis, a Grade 5 student at Bancroft Elementary School, is one of two girls playing Ariel in an upcoming production of The Little Mermaid, and the experience is already serving to focus her career choices.

“I like gymnastics, I like basketball and I like acting. So… acting,” she said with a smile.

I caught up with people at the Bancroft School today — they're putting on a production of The Little Mermaid next week. Check this out — homemade claws for Sebastian the Crab! @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/iYpGbdcbFH — Billy Shields (@billyshields) April 3, 2019

She’s one of 225 students participating in the production, which has received a major boost thanks to community donations that provided an $11,000 sound and lighting system. A total of 40 parent volunteers are also working on the production, sewing costumes and putting the set together.

I also caught up with one of two girls playing Ariel — Mia Rose Amaral Sgouromitis is already considering acting as a possible career — and she's an 11-year-old in grade 5. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/yWkprUQhkr — Billy Shields (@billyshields) April 3, 2019

“It’s such a great community feeling; it’s a lot of fun,” said Margaret Blair, a volunteer with two grandchildren who attend Bancroft. “It got me out of the house.”

The production at the Plateau school on St-Urbain Street has three showings on April 9, 11 and 16, all of which start at 7 p.m. with a dinner theatre sitting at 6 p.m.

