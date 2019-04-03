RCMP arrest 25-year-old man in connection with suspected Surrey arson

Surrey RCMP have arrested a man in connection with a suspected case of arson in Cloverdale early Wednesday morning.

Police said they were called to a fire at a home in the 5800-block of 191 A Street around 1 a.m.

According to police, witnesses said they saw a man running away from the scene, slashing vehicle tires as he fled.

Bystanders were able to put the fire out before firefighters arrived, with the damage limited to the garage door and the front of the home,” police said.

Investigators said they found evidence suggesting arson at the scene, and were able to track down the 25-year-old nearby with the help of police dogs.

Police described the fire as an “isolated incident between individuals known to each other,” and said there is no further risk to the public.

No charges have been laid.

