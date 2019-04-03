Humane Society of Durham Region desperate for foster families

Officials with the Humane Society of Durham Region are asking local residents to open their doors for animals in need. The shelter says they are in desperate need of foster families to help integrate their furry friends into a loving home.

“We use our foster homes as an extension of the shelter, to increase our life-saving capacity,” said Katelyn Cox, shelter services supervisor with HSDR.

The humane society will provide foster parents with everything they need to care for the animal, including food, litter boxes and any medical care that may be required. Cox says a number of animals are available for foster care, with a range of different needs.

“We have dogs that need to go in a quiet home, older cats, we also get a lot of small mammals, too,” Cox said. “So even opening your home to a small mammal in need is great.”

Last year, the shelter saw more than 1100 animals brought into the centre, with 350 of them kittens. This year, the humane society still needs more than 200 families to step forward and help out.