This is why the anti-vaccination movement is wrong

When it comes to whether parents should vaccinate their children, there can be a lot of conflicting arguments to be made.

Everyone has heard the myths, the studies, the “real-life” cases, but what should we believe? Well, the answer is pretty simple — the anti-vaccination movement is wrong.

According to exclusive Ipsos polling conducted for Global News, two-thirds of parents believe vaccinations are necessary but one in three still worry about side effects.

And while 85 per cent of parents surveyed say they believe vaccinations are safe, 85 per cent also feel there is a lot of misinformation out there.

On this week’s episode of the Global News original podcast This is Why, Global reporters Heather Yourex-West and Jeff Semple sit down with Niki Reitmayer to discuss their new series, Unvaccinated: Canada’s public health at risk.

We LOVE that you are loving the This Is Why podcast! If you haven’t subscribed yet — what are you waiting for?

Subscribing’s easy! Here’s how…

Open the Apple Podcasts app, search for “This Is Why” and select it from the list of results.

and select it from the list of results. Once on the This Is Why page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.

page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free. Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.

Open the Google Podcasts app, search for “This Is Why” and select it from the list of results.

and select it from the list of results. Once on the This Is Why page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.

page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free. Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.