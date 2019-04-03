Joe Biden pledges to be ‘mindful’ of personal space amid allegations of inappropriate touching

Former U.S. vice president Joe Biden is vowing to be “more mindful” of personal space after two women said his physical contact made them uncomfortable.

“The boundaries of protecting personal space have been reset, and I get it,” he said in a video posted to Twitter Wednesday.

Social norms are changing. I understand that, and I’ve heard what these women are saying. Politics to me has always been about making connections, but I will be more mindful about respecting personal space in the future. That’s my responsibility and I will meet it. pic.twitter.com/Ya2mf5ODts — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 3, 2019

The 76-year-old Democrat said that he’s always been someone who makes physical contact in an attempt to forge a personal connection as a politician.

“I shake hands. I hug people. I grab men and women by the shoulders and say, ‘you can do this,'” he said.

Biden’s comments come days after a Connecticut woman said he touched her inappropriately and rubbed noses with her at a political fundraiser a decade ago.

“It wasn’t sexual, but he did grab me by the head,” Amy Lappos, a former congressional aide, told the Hartford Courant on Monday.

“He put his hand around my neck and pulled me in to rub noses with me. When he was pulling me in, I thought he was going to kiss me on the mouth.”

Last week, fellow Democratic politician Lucy Flores said Biden planted a “big slow kiss” on the back of her head at a rally in Nevada in 2014.

Biden, who is considering a run for president in 2020, has denied acting inappropriately towards women.

“I have offered countless handshakes, hugs, expressions of affection, support and comfort. And not once — never — did I believe I acted inappropriately,” Biden said in a previous statement. “If it is suggested I did so, I will listen respectfully. But it was never my intention.”

