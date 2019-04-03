Environment
April 3, 2019 10:36 am
Updated: April 3, 2019 11:04 am

Head of Unifor meets with Stephen McNeil over future Northern Pulp

By Staff The Canadian Press

Unifor President Jerry Dias makes his way to speak to the press in Toronto on Friday, August 25, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
The union that represents workers at the embattled Northern Pulp mill met today with Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil, stressing the mill’s economic importance.

The delegation included Unifor national president Jerry Dias.

Atlantic regional director Lana Payne says the union told McNeil it believes there is a way forward with the looming deadline to close the mill’s current Boat Harbour effluent facility by January 2020, that will protect jobs and the environment, and respect the wishes of First Nations.

Payne says the union stressed the importance of the mill to jobs in the province’s forest industry and to the 240 workers at the mill that the union represents.

The mill’s parent company has warned the mill will be shut down unless it can dump millions of litres of waste water directly into the Northumberland Strait.

Payne says the union will push the company to complete the environmental assessment requirements asked for by the province as fast as it can.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

