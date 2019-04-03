Life insurance companies amalgamate, ditch London’s name in rebranding process

Three Canadian life insurance companies are turning into one brand, with London Life Insurance Company dropping the city’s name in the process.

London Life is joining Great-West Life Assurance Company and Canada Life Assurance Company as the three amalgamate and rebrand under the name Canada Life.

“[Tuesday] marks the beginning of an exciting evolution for our organization as we start our transition to a new brand across Canada,” said Paul Mahon, president and CEO of Great-West, in a statement.

“The new Canada Life brand is more than just a logo. It’s a representation of who we are as a company, what we stand for and the promises we make to our customers. Our purpose is to improve the financial, physical and mental well-being of Canadians and help them to live their best lives every day. By combining the strengths of our three brands, we will continue to deliver on that purpose.”

The three insurance companies and their holding companies, Canada Life Financial Corporation and London Insurance Group Inc., have also begun to merge under the name Canada Life Assurance Company.

In a statement, officials say that amalgamation is still in its early stages and requires board, regulatory and policyholder approvals.

The statement goes on to say that the Canada Life brand builds on the three companies’ 170-year history and that the amalgamation will unite more than 11,000 employees across the country.

The three companies currently serve more than 13 million customers across Canada.