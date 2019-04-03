Man charged after gunpoint robbery reported at downtown Peterborough residence

A Peterborough man has been arrested and charged followed an alleged gunpoint robbery in the downtown area last week.

Peterborough Police Service say around 9:35 p.m. on March 28, a man allegedly brandishing a handgun threatened a man in his 30s who was inside the front entrance of a Hunter Street West residence. The two know each other, police said.

READ MORE: Peterborough man charged after alleged string of thefts from stores

The accused allegedly stole cash and a cellphone from the victim.

The incident was reported to police and a suspect was identified in an investigation.

Curtis Arthur Chrysler, 25, of Rutherford Avenue, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with robbery using a firearm and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was already in police custody on another matter and attended court on April 2 for the additional charges.

WATCH: New Zealand lawmakers vote overwhelmingly in favour of new gun restrictions