Man charged after gunpoint robbery reported at downtown Peterborough residence
A Peterborough man has been arrested and charged followed an alleged gunpoint robbery in the downtown area last week.
Peterborough Police Service say around 9:35 p.m. on March 28, a man allegedly brandishing a handgun threatened a man in his 30s who was inside the front entrance of a Hunter Street West residence. The two know each other, police said.
READ MORE: Peterborough man charged after alleged string of thefts from stores
The accused allegedly stole cash and a cellphone from the victim.
The incident was reported to police and a suspect was identified in an investigation.
Curtis Arthur Chrysler, 25, of Rutherford Avenue, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with robbery using a firearm and failure to comply with a probation order.
He was already in police custody on another matter and attended court on April 2 for the additional charges.
WATCH: New Zealand lawmakers vote overwhelmingly in favour of new gun restrictions
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.