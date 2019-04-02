Metro Vancouver health officials alert transit users after new confirmed case of measles

Health officials have confirmed another case of measles in the Lower Mainland.

Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health said the affected person acquired the measles infection overseas.

Health officials say the person used public transportation while they were infectious. Officials from both health authorities are alerting those who used the following services and locations on March 27 that they may have been exposed:

The 323 bus between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. and noon to 3 p.m.

The Expo line between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. and noon to 3 p.m.

Lobby and elevators at 666 Burrard Street in Vancouver and the Ascenda School of Management, at the same location, between 8:55 a.m. and 2:05 p.m.

Health officials say anyone who was in those locations during the exposure period and has early symptoms of measles should call their doctor immediately.

This is B.C.’s 22nd case of measles this year.

Two cases of measles were confirmed on southern Vancouver Island last week. Island Health said those cases were acquired by patients while travelling abroad.

