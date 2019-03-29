Island Health confirms 2 new cases of measles, now on southern Vancouver Island

Two more cases of measles have been confirmed in B.C., this time on southern Vancouver Island.

Island Health says both cases were acquired by patients while travelling abroad, who subsequently sought care on Vancouver Island.

The agency describes the risk of infection as “extremely low,” however it is notifying the public about possible exposure to the virus at Royal Jubilee Hospital on three specific dates.

March 6, from 5 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

March 8, from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

March 9, from 8:36 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Island Health has asked anyone who may have been exposed at these times to watch for symptoms for 21 days from the exposure date.

Measles symptoms include red eyes, fever, a sore throat, runny nose, cough and diarrhea, followed several days later by a rash that begins on the face and spreads to the chest.

Anyone who develops these symptoms is asked to visit a doctor or clinic, but to let them know before arriving so that health workers can take precautions to prevent exposure.

Island Health is also encouraging anyone who has not received a measles vaccine, or who has only had one dose of the vaccine, to get immunized. Vaccinations are free to anyone who wants one.

Information on how and where to get vaccinated can be found on Island Health’s website.

The new cases come a week after Interior Health confirmed its second measles case in 100 Mile House.

In late February, Vancouver saw an outbreak of the virus centred around a group of French-language public schools.

The province has announced plans to require all parents to register their children’s immunization records with their school by the fall.

