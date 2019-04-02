Hamilton LRT takes another step forward

There’s another major development involving Hamilton’s light rail transit (LRT) project.

Metrolinx, the province’s transportation agency, has announced an agreement to acquire a 14.5-acre property that will be the future site of the LRT operations, maintenance and storage facility.

We are excited to announce that after nearly three years, MIP has reached a property agreement with @Metrolinx that will be integral to the development of @HamiltonLRT. Read the full story:https://t.co/f3F7RORlgA #HamOnt #HamOntLRT pic.twitter.com/snxqouYSkL — Mac Innovation Park (@MIP_Hamilton) April 2, 2019

The property is on Longwood Road, near the western end of the 14-kilometre rapid transit corridor that will run from McMaster University to Eastgate Square.

Metrolinx has purchased the storage yard property from McMaster Innovation Park, in exchange for a nearby site on Aberdeen Avenue that was once home to Hamilton’s Westinghouse plant.

The announcement comes less than a week after the province lifted a freeze on land purchases along Hamilton’s LRT route, and reconfirmed its $1-billion funding commitment.