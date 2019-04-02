Politics
April 2, 2019

Hamilton LRT takes another step forward

The maintenance and storage facility for Hamilton's LRT line will be located on Longwood Road near Aberdeen in the city's west end.

There’s another major development involving Hamilton’s light rail transit (LRT) project.

Metrolinx, the province’s transportation agency, has announced an agreement to acquire a 14.5-acre property that will be the future site of the LRT operations, maintenance and storage facility.

The property is on Longwood Road, near the western end of the 14-kilometre rapid transit corridor that will run from McMaster University to Eastgate Square.

Metrolinx has purchased the storage yard property from McMaster Innovation Park, in exchange for a nearby site on Aberdeen Avenue that was once home to Hamilton’s Westinghouse plant.

The announcement comes less than a week after the province lifted a freeze on land purchases along Hamilton’s LRT route, and reconfirmed its $1-billion funding commitment.

