Hantavirus risk increases with warm weather: Saskatchewan Health Ministry

The Saskatchewan Ministry of Health says the risk of contracting hantavirus increases as temperatures warm up and people resume seasonal activities.
Deer mice are the primary carriers of a particular strain of hantavirus that causes respiratory illness in humans, according to the ministry.
READ MORE: Saskatchewan Health Authority concerned by West Coast measles outbreak
“You can get hantavirus by breathing in contaminated airborne particles from the droppings, urine and saliva of infected deer mice,” Dr. Denise Werker, deputy chief medical health officer for Saskatchewan, said Tuesday in a press release.
“Hantavirus can cause a rare, but potentially fatal lung illness known as hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS).”
As of Dec. 31, 2018, there have been 10 fatal cases of people with HPS reported in Saskatchewan since 1994.
Officials are reminding people to take precautions against hantavirus as the weather warms up.
Exposure most often occurs when cleaning up grain bins, sheds, barns, garages, trailers, cottages and homes or farm equipment and vehicles after winter.
READ MORE: 13 patients alerted after lack of sterilization at Saskatoon City Hospital
Some people develop severe symptoms that can be life-threatening and should seek medical attention immediately if they have a cough, fever and shortness of breath, according to health officials. Symptoms usually start within one to six weeks of exposure.
When cleaning rodent-infested areas people are advised to reduce the risk of contaminated particles becoming airborne, and prevent direct contact and inhalation through the following:
READ MORE: London’s ‘rat rating’ drops on pest control company’s Ontario list
To avoid contact with rodents and contaminated airborne particles, take the following steps:
For more information on hantavirus, visit the ministry online and HealthLine.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.