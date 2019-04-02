Incredible video shows tourists making a run for it after glacier collapse in Iceland

A group of tourists had to make a run for it after a partial glacier collapse sent a large wave rippling through a lagoon in Iceland.

Sunday’s “enormous calving” was captured on video by Stephen Mantler, a guide for a local tourism company. The footage shows the massive slabs of ice breaking away from Breidamerkurjokull glacier and splashing down in the ice-cold water, sending large waves towards the shoreline.

Tourists are seen making a run for higher ground as water rushes towards them.

READ MORE: Grandma swept out to sea in Iceland while posing for photo on ‘Iceberg Throne’

“I could see all of them start to move out of harm’s way and their guides also ready to jump into action if necessary so I kept recording but with a watchful eye on people’s movements,” Mantler told CNN. “While calvings are fairly frequent at this time of the year, this was an extraordinarily large event and much closer to the shore than usual, which is why it was such a close call.”

Mantler told Icelandic broadcaster RUV that the tourists are briefed beforehand on what to do in the event of a collapse.

“They were not scared but, rather, very excited,” he said.

No one was injured as a result of the collapse.