13-year-old trades in his Xbox, does yard work to buy car for his single mother

A 13-year-old Nevada teen single-handedly destroyed the stereotype of typical adolescent behaviour by trading in his video game system and getting his hands dirty in exchange for a car, which he then gave to his single mother as a surprise.

As KOLO reports, William Preston’s family was going through a rough patch in life. His mother was trying to provide for her three kids and three dogs, making ends meet all without a vehicle.

“I saw on YouTube where people get their mom a car and then surprise her with it,” the young man told the news station. “I wanted to do that.”

The teen was already making a little bit of extra cash by doing yard and housework for neighbours in his community, but he explained to KOLO that he was surfing through Facebook one day and noticed a woman was selling a 1999 Chevrolet Metro.

“It was really cheap so I asked her if I could trade it for my Xbox or earn it,” Preston said. “At first she said no and after she thought about it, then she said yes.”

With a deal in place, Preston broke the news to his mother.

“[I said] ‘Mom, I got you a car,’ and she didn’t believe me,” the teen told the news station.

So, the seller of the car drove over to Preston’s home, picked up the kid and his mother and took them back to her place, where the car was waiting for its new owner.

“I lost it, I bawled, I was just like, there’s no way,” Krystal Preston said. “And then she gave me the keys and the paperwork.”

Though the car needs a bit of work, the mother said she is proud of her son.

“The fact that my kid did this, I’m proud, but as a mom I’m supposed to be able to take care of my kids, I’m supposed to do this, not the other way around,” she said. “What 13-year-old buys their mom a car?

“I can’t even express it; there are no words that can express my gratitude and how proud I am,” the mother said.

Geez, the kids these days.