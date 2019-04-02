RCMP bust impaired driver on Hwy 59
A driver is facing impaired driving charges after she was busted by RCMP on Friday.
Police said the woman was seen driving erratically on Hwy 59 and had stopped due to a flat tire.
The woman, 26, registered more than three-and-a-half times the legal blood alcohol limit.
In addition to the impaired driving charges, her vehicle was also impounded for 60 days and she received a three month driving prohibition.
