RCMP bust impaired driver on Hwy 59

A driver is facing impaired driving charges after she was busted by RCMP on Friday.

Police said the woman was seen driving erratically on Hwy 59 and had stopped due to a flat tire.

The woman, 26, registered more than three-and-a-half times the legal blood alcohol limit.

In addition to the impaired driving charges, her vehicle was also impounded for 60 days and she received a three month driving prohibition.

