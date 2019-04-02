Economy
Halifax software firms to get $1.7 million in provincial payroll rebates

Two Halifax-based software firms are expanding operations, with the help of about $1.7-million in payroll rebates over five years from Nova Scotia Business Inc.

The province’s business development agency says Proposify would be eligible for about $1 million in payroll rebates over the length of the agreement if it creates up to 58 jobs.

The online business proposal company would be eligible for a smaller rebate if it creates fewer than 58 new jobs.

Introhive Services Inc., would be eligible for a rebate of up to $691,800 over five years if it creates up to 66 jobs in business development and events, data analysis and sales.

Its rebate would also be smaller if it creates fewer than 66 jobs.

Introhive’s cloud-based software platform analyzes relationships between an organization’s employees and customers, colleagues, and friends, including social media, email, electronic calendars and contacts.

