Software development company awarded $2M payroll rebate for 106 positions at new Halifax office

The Nova Scotia government has awarded a tech company an estimated $2-million payroll rebate for their new office in Halifax.

Nova Scotia Business Inc. (NSBI) — the province’s business development agency — says it’s tying the five-year payroll rebate to MobSquad hiring 100 new employees.

MobSquad, which provides U.S. startups with full-time tech and software development support, must staff the new positions with a combination of new graduates and “new Nova Scotians.”

NSBI says new Nova Scotians “would be employees recruited from other parts of Canada or internationally and would become a resident of Nova Scotia as defined by [Canada’s Income Tax Act].”

If MobSquad hires 100 new employees, NSBI estimates the company could spend $23,157,000 on salaries over the next five years.

The province says the software development company would qualify for a smaller rebate if it creates fewer than 100 of the eligible positions.