Long-term care home proposed for vacant lot on Peterborough’s Langton Street

On Monday night, Peterborough city council discussed plans to build a long-term care home in the city’s north end.

“The property is the site of the former Fairhaven nursing home. It’s located on the south side of Langton Street between Water and Hilliard,” said Peterborough city planner Caroline Kimble.

The vacant lot is located at 145 Langton St. and was sold to Omni Home Health Care, which owns another long-term care residence in Peterborough, Riverview Manor. Omni Home Health Care is proposing to build a development that includes both a nursing home and condominiums on the property. The plan is to move residents from Riverview Manor to the new 160-bed nursing facility once complete.

During the meeting, Coun. Keith Riel raised some questions regarding privacy in the area. There were some concerns with privacy issues two years ago when a local developer was planning to build townhomes on the property.

“When this was supposed to be townhouses, we asked for a privacy fence to be put up. I want that part of the site plan to be either a six- or eight-foot wooden fence,” he said.

Riel adds that the nearby parking lot is very close to the property and would shine light into the residents’ rooms.

Kimble says those details would be addressed at the site plan approval stage.

A resident who lives near the property voiced concerns about traffic the long-term care facility could bring to the area he’s called home since 1958.

“I can’t imagine how you’re going to deal with the traffic that’s going to be going up and down Langton Street, ” said Donald Foster.

But planning consultant Kevin Duguay assured council that a traffic study has been conducted.

“Our traffic engineer concluded that the impact would be minimal. It did not require any improvements to the signalized intersection or Langton Street improvements,” said Duguay.