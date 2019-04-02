Politics
April 2, 2019 10:20 am

Councillors continue developing London’s strategic plan

By Staff 980 CFPL

The strategic plan is expected to be approved by the end of the month.

Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL
A A

By the end of the month, London city council should have its strategic plan finalized.

City politicians met for nearly five hours on Monday where they pledged to improve the state of public housing units in the city, reduce congestion, improve relationships with Indigenous Peoples, spark job growth and to plan for high-speed rail.

READ MORE: City politicians brainstorm vision for London, put rough ideas to public for feedback

Council, meeting as part of the strategic priorities and policy committee, is close to being finished, but they aren’t there yet.

They will meet again next week to discuss the future of the Back to the River Project and whether a strategy to reduce violence against women will be a focal point of the plan.

If all goes according to plan, the strategic plan will be approved by the end of the month.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
City Hall
London
London City Council
London City Hall
London civic plan
London strategic plan
Ontario
Strategic plan

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.