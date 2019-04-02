Councillors continue developing London’s strategic plan

By the end of the month, London city council should have its strategic plan finalized.

City politicians met for nearly five hours on Monday where they pledged to improve the state of public housing units in the city, reduce congestion, improve relationships with Indigenous Peoples, spark job growth and to plan for high-speed rail.

Council, meeting as part of the strategic priorities and policy committee, is close to being finished, but they aren’t there yet.

They will meet again next week to discuss the future of the Back to the River Project and whether a strategy to reduce violence against women will be a focal point of the plan.

If all goes according to plan, the strategic plan will be approved by the end of the month.