Ottawa police seek witnesses after gunshots strike Courtland Park house

Ottawa police say no one was injured when gunshots were fired into a home on Arnot Road in Courtland Park, just south of the Central Experimental Farm, on Monday night.

A spokesperson for the Ottawa Police Service said he could not confirm whether the home, located between Dynes Road and Fisher Avenue, was occupied at the time of the shooting.

Police were called to the 1000-block of Arnot Road around 10:30 p.m., where officers found that one bullet had entered the front door of the home and was lodged in the living room wall, spokesperson Const. Chuck Benoit said.

No arrests have been made, Benoit said on Tuesday morning. He said guns and gangs investigators are asking any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Monday night’s incident comes four days after police responded to a shooting in Orléans, in Ottawa’s east end, where one of two bullets fired at a home on Duclos Avenue on Thursday night ripped clean through the residence and hit the house directly behind it.

The police service’s guns and gangs unit is also investigating that shooting and believe it was targeted. No one was injured in Thursday night’s incident.

Police urge anyone with information about either of these two recent shootings to contact 613-236-1222, ext. 5050.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa police app.