April 1, 2019 3:38 pm

P.E.I. Green Party releases election platform focused on social issues

By Global News

PEI Green Party Leader Peter Bevan-Baker pictured during a stop at a Charlottetown coffee shop.

Ross Lord/Global News
Prince Edward Island’s Green party has released an election platform that takes a strong focus on social issues.

Leader Peter Bevan-Baker released the entire platform Monday, promising $30 million in new spending, with a third of that going to increase social assistance rates.

Bevan-Baker says he would also aggressively pursue negotiations with the federal government for a basic income guarantee pilot program.

He says the 25-year vision would be to provide a basic income guarantee for all Islanders.

If elected, the party is also promising to provide an incentive to buy electric cars, and to transition the provincial fleet of vehicles to electric.

The party is also promising to introduce midwifery services, raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2023, and lower the voting age to 16.

The platform sets a long list of long-term goals such as providing universal dental care to all Islanders and a universal school food program.

