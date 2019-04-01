Sports
April 1, 2019 3:19 pm

Senators sign Arizona State goalie

By Staff The Canadian Press
A A

OTTAWA – The Ottawa Senators have signed Arizona State University goalie Joey Daccord to a two-year, entry-level contract.

The team says Daccord will be with Ottawa for the final week of the NHL season.

A seventh-round pick of the Senators in 2015, Daccord completed his third season at Arizona State on Saturday.

The 22-year-old native of North Andover, Mass., was 21-12-1 with a 2.36 goals-against average and .926 save percentage this season.

Daccord is one of five finalists for the Mike Richter Award, given each year to the top goaltender in NCAA men’s hockey.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Hockey
National Hockey League
NHL
Ottawa hockey
Ottawa Senators
Ottawa sports
Senators
Senators hockey

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.