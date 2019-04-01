Senators sign Arizona State goalie

OTTAWA – The Ottawa Senators have signed Arizona State University goalie Joey Daccord to a two-year, entry-level contract.

The team says Daccord will be with Ottawa for the final week of the NHL season.

A seventh-round pick of the Senators in 2015, Daccord completed his third season at Arizona State on Saturday.

The 22-year-old native of North Andover, Mass., was 21-12-1 with a 2.36 goals-against average and .926 save percentage this season.

Daccord is one of five finalists for the Mike Richter Award, given each year to the top goaltender in NCAA men’s hockey.