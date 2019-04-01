Street sweeping begins in Regina as city crews focus on post-winter cleanup

With spring in full swing, the City of Regina has started cleaning the streets.

Monday marks the first day crews are out sweeping, beginning with medians and boulevards around the city.

READ MORE: Street sweeping set to begin in Regina on Sunday

Crews will start on residential areas within the next few weeks.

The city is reminding residents to watch for signs in their neighbourhood indicating when their streets will be swept.

READ MORE: Ice cream shops mark unofficial start to spring in Regina

In addition, the city says a schedule will be posted on Regina.ca.