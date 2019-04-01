Canada
April 1, 2019 3:39 pm

Street sweeping begins in Regina as city crews focus on post-winter cleanup

Residents in Regina will be seeing street sweepers around the city as crews have started post-winter cleanup.

With spring in full swing, the City of Regina has started cleaning the streets.

Monday marks the first day crews are out sweeping, beginning with medians and boulevards around the city.

Crews will start on residential areas within the next few weeks.

The city is reminding residents to watch for signs in their neighbourhood indicating when their streets will be swept.

In addition, the city says a schedule will be posted on Regina.ca.

