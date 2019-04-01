APB issued for ‘Captain America’ because wife sent him wrong directions — twice

Intergalactic villains and disputes with Tony Stark were Captain America’s biggest problems up until Wednesday — and he’s doing his best not to blame it all on his wife.

The Jermyn Police Department of Jermyn, Pa., issued an all-points bulletin (APB) on Facebook last week after a man wearing a shirt emblazoned with Steve Rogers’ famous logo was seen “wandering around people’s houses.”

“If you know Captain America, have him give us a call. We need to talk to him,“ police inquired in a now-deleted post, according to WBRE.

Matt Stasyszyn contacted police and explained that he was the man they were looking for and wanted to clear things up.

As it turned out, Stasyszyn’s wife had sent him on a mission to pick up beef sticks purchased from a boy scout fundraiser. Unfortunately, she provided the wrong address — twice.

Security camera footage shows “Cap” trying to get the attention of the homeowners but never attempting to enter or cause damage.

“Captain America has been identified. Everything checks out,” the JPD eventually posted.

Alysia Malar, a person claiming to be Stasyszyn’s wife on Facebook, left a humorous note when another commenter pointed out that Stasyszyn’s phone “must have gone wild!

“And his wife’s,” Malar joked. “All because I accidentally texted him the wrong address to buy beef sticks from a boy scout!”

“I mean, don’t get me wrong, I’m never going to let her live this down,” Stasyszyn told an NBC reporter. “But for all the people watching, I’m not blaming my wife for this.“

Good answer, Cap. But make sure your Vibranium shield is nearby — just to be safe.