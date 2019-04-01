Sports
April 1, 2019 4:02 pm
Updated: April 1, 2019 4:03 pm

Countdown is on to 2019 London Sports Celebrity Dinner and Auction

By News Announcer  980 CFPL

Former Blue Jays manager John Gibbons poses with children ahead of the London Sports Celebrity Dinner and Auction at the London Convention Centre.

Jaime McKee/980 CFPL
The London Convention Centre will host the 63rd annual London Sports Celebrity Dinner and Auction on Monday evening.

London natives and figure skating icons Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue will be in attendance and are set to be recognized as Sports Persons of the Year.

Hockey Hall of Famer Ray Bourque and former Toronto Blue Jays manager John Gibbons will be at the head table.

“I’ve been very fortunate in my career; a lot of good things happened to me,” Gibbons told Global News Radio 980 CFPL ahead of the event.

“Any time I can give back, whatever it’s for, I’m more than happy to do that. If you can bring a smile to somebody else’s face, that’s a good thing.”

Funds from the event support the Thames Valley Children’s Centre.

—With files from 980 CFPL’s Jaime McKee

