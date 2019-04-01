Montreal to vote on increasing parking fines as seasonal restrictions come into effect
Montreal city council is planning to vote April 15 on whether or not to increase parking ticket fines to $78 from $62.
This comes as the city’s annual seasonal parking restrictions come into effect on Monday to allow for maintenance and road cleaning.
READ MORE: New mobility agency seeks to improve parking in Montreal
These restrictions will last until mid-November or Dec. 1, depending on the borough. This includes reserved spots for motorcycles.
WATCH (Nov. 8, 2018): Montreal residents upset over no-parking signs
City officials say they hope to raise an additional $11 million in parking fine revenue this year.
READ MORE: Montreal following up on promise to increase parking, traffic fines
For the 18,644 on-street parking spaces, there are 1,442 pay stations — plus the P$ Mobile Service app.
WATCH (May 9, 2018): Montreal to get more electric car charging stations
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.