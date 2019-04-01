Montreal to vote on increasing parking fines as seasonal restrictions come into effect

Montreal city council is planning to vote April 15 on whether or not to increase parking ticket fines to $78 from $62.

This comes as the city’s annual seasonal parking restrictions come into effect on Monday to allow for maintenance and road cleaning.

These restrictions will last until mid-November or Dec. 1, depending on the borough. This includes reserved spots for motorcycles.

City officials say they hope to raise an additional $11 million in parking fine revenue this year.

For the 18,644 on-street parking spaces, there are 1,442 pay stations — plus the P$ Mobile Service app.

