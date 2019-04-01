Consumer
April 1, 2019 11:54 am

Montreal to vote on increasing parking fines as seasonal restrictions come into effect

Rachel Lau By Online Producer - Quebec  Global News

Montreal city council is considering a move to raise parking fines.

Montreal city council is planning to vote April 15 on whether or not to increase parking ticket fines to $78 from $62.

This comes as the city’s annual seasonal parking restrictions come into effect on Monday to allow for maintenance and road cleaning.

These restrictions will last until mid-November or Dec. 1, depending on the borough. This includes reserved spots for motorcycles.

City officials say they hope to raise an additional $11 million in parking fine revenue this year.

For the 18,644 on-street parking spaces, there are 1,442 pay stations — plus the P$ Mobile Service app.

