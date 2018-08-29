New mobility agency seeks to improve parking in Montreal

The city of Montreal announced the creation of a new sustainable mobility agency that will oversee the mandate of Stationnement de Montréal.

Executive committee president Benoit Dorais, and executive committee member Éric Alan Caldwell, who is responsible for transportation, made the announcement at city hall on Wednesday afternoon.

The agency will be tasked with developing new and innovative strategies to help Montrealers find and access parking in the city.

The goal is to make getting around easier by integrating new technologies such as digital signs or smart sensors to help manage parking more efficiently.

Offering diverse modes of transport is also part of the agency’s plan.

“If there’s no parking space available, a good way to offer accessibility is to offer alternatives,” said Caldwell. “Bixi [bikes] is a way of doing it, car-sharing is a way of doing it, so in the end, what we want is access and mobility.”

The agency is also hoping to encourage more drivers to go electric by increasing the number of charging stations available across the city.