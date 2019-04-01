Families evacuated as fire tears through LaSalle apartment building

A fire tore through a four-unit apartment building in Montreal’s LaSalle borough early Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to the scene at the corner of Denise and Serge streets around 3:50 a.m.

The fire was quickly brought under control, but officials say there is significant damage to the building.

The building’s residents are currently being looked after by the Red Cross.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.