Incredible dash-cam video shows green fireball lighting up Florida’s night sky
A green fireball streaking across the night sky was captured on a dash cam in Florida over the weekend.
A driver captured the spectacle as it lit up the sky over Gainesville late Saturday.
The National Weather Service confirmed via social media that a meteor was caught on its ‘GOES Lightning Mapper’ just before midnight.
Residents in Tallahassee were also treated to the astronomical light show, with some saying the meteor was so bright it almost looked like “daylight.”
“It was like someone turned on the stadium lights,” Jania Kadar told the Tallahassee Democrat. “I look up and there is this bluish-green flash. It almost looks like daylight.
“It lasted… it felt like seconds. The second my brain wanted me to say ‘What is that?,’ it was over,” she added.
The weather agency said it had received reports the meteor “landed near Perry,” but officials had yet to confirm.
“The satellite data suggests that *if* it landed, though, it was in Florida,” National Weather Service said.
Residents described on social media seeing the once-in-a-lifetime moment.
“Just witnessed a once in a lifetime event,” Maddie Holmes tweeted along with a video of the fireball.
“That meteor thing has me shook. Who needs sleep??” reads another.
“Just witnessed a meteor while driving home from Florida….. ONCE in a lifetime thing. I am thriving,” another chimed in.
“Can Somebody Explain This!” Jeffrey Cardona tweeted along with a video.
We’re not saying it was aliens, but it was (not) aliens.
