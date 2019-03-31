Kenyan Daniel Kemoi wins 125th Around the Bay Road Race

Kenya’s Daniel Kemoi won the 125th anniversary of the Around the Bay Road Race.

Kemoi won the 30K race in one hour, 32 minutes and 57.7 seconds, falling 35.8 seconds shy of the course record set by Alene Reta in 2010.

Panuel Mkungo finished in second place for the second straight year. He won the race in 2017.

Thank you to all of our participants for making the 125th year of the Bay Race so special. See you next year! 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/fmyaorAfnb — Bay Race 30k (@bayracerun) March 31, 2019

Hamilton’s Patrick MacKinnon finished in eighth place in 1:45:08.3.

The 2019 women’s champion was Ethiopia’s Mengistu Embet in a time of one hour, 45 minutes and 57.2 seconds.

Kingston’s Alex Dover beat Guelph’s Delohnni Nicol-Samuel by 19/100ths of a second to take the men’s 5K title in 15:10.3, while Kenya’s Gladys Tarus won the women’s race in 17:38.3.

A total of 9,868 people participated in the 30K, 5K and relay races in Hamilton and Burlington on Sunday.

The 125th annual event raised $450,000 for St. Joseph’s Healthcare Foundation.