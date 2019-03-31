Gerald Butts submits texts, notes to committee probing SNC-Lavalin affair

Gerald Butts, former principal secretary to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, says he has submitted additional documentation to the House of Commons Justice Committee related to the SNC-Lavalin affair.

“Having reviewed Ms. Wilson-Raybould’s further testimony, I have tabled with the Justice Committee notes and texts between us related to the events Ms. Wilson-Raybould describes,” Butts said in a tweet on Sunday.

This past week, former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould submitted additional documentation, including a phone call she recorded between herself and Privy Council Clerk Michael Wernick this past December, regarding the SNC-Lavalin case.

Wilson-Raybould testified on Feb. 27 that the prime minister and his advisors tried to pressure her into approving a remediation agreement for SNC-Lavalin, the Montreal-based engineering firm facing fraud and corruption charges.

The agreement would have allowed the company to avoid prosecution in exchange for paying a fine and other measures.

Butts resigned several days after the Globe and Mail broke the story in early January, and has testified before the House of Commons committee along with Wilson-Raybould.

An investigation into the conduct of the PMO by the ethics commissioner is currently underway.

