Abbotsford Police search for missing 12-year-old boy

Abbotsford police are still searching for a 12-year-old boy after attempts to locate him overnight Saturday have been unsuccessful.

Police say Brandon Smitton was last seen at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday when his mother dropped him off in 3100 Block of Clearbrook Road. He had plans to go to the skate park nearby.

When his mother returned two hours later to pick him up, he was not there.

Brandon was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with ‘Sacred Mission’ on the back and ‘Mission, BC’ on the front, blue/green Adidas track shorts, purple Air Jordan sneakers and carrying a purple, drawstring backpack and a pair of roller-blades.

Brandon is 5′ 1″ tall, 100 lbs, has short hair brown hair and wears an earring in his left ear that has two stars on it.

His family says this type of behaviour is not normal for the young boy.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 or text AbbyPD at 222973.