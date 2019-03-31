London Hydro reports scattered outages after overnight snow and rain

Saturday night’s combination of rain and snow left a number of homes in London without power Sunday morning, according to the city’s utility company.

London Hydro reported a number of small outages affecting pockets of communities throughout the city, with the south end holding the majority of homes left in the dark.

London Hydro spokeswoman Nancy Hutton told 980 CFPL that hydro crews are working to restore power but there’s no word on when the work will be finished.

“The difficulty is they are in small pockets and it’s scattered throughout the city… it will take time for them to get from one to the next,” Hutton said.

“In some cases, it might be tree limbs that are down on power lines or power lines that may need to be repaired. They’ll just have to work at each one, determine the cause and do whatever they need to do to get things back on.”

London’s Sunday forecast calls for flurries accompanied by strong winds. Depending on the severity of the weather, Hutton added that there is a chance more outages could arise.

Along with homes being left in the dark, drivers are being reminded to treat flashing traffic lights as a four-way stop.