WHL Roundup: Saturday, March 30, 2019

KENT, Wash. – The Vancouver Giants are going to the second round of the Western Hockey League playoffs for the first time since 2010.

Jaden Joseph scored twice as the Giants downed the Seattle Thunderbirds 5-1 on Saturday to take their best-of-seven first-round series in six games.

Prior to this year, Vancouver had missed the post-season four times and was ousted in the first round four other times since an appearance in the Western Conference final in 2009-10.

Jared Dmytriw, Bowen Byram and Tristen Nielsen also scored for the Giants, who got 33 saves from David Tendeck.

Andrej Kukuca replied for the Thunderbirds. Roddy Ross turned aside 28 shots for Seattle.

HITMEN 6 HURRICANES 5

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Mark Kastelic scored twice and Dakota Krebs had three helpers as Calgary slipped past the Hurricanes in Game 5 for a 3-2 series lead.

Luke Coleman, Josh Prokop, Vladislav Yeryomenko and Cael Zimmerman also scored for the Hitmen, who host Game 6 on Sunday. Jack McNaughton made 27 saves for the victory.

Jake Leschyshyn had a pair of goals and Jordy Bellerive added a goal and two assists for Lethbridge. Nick Henry and Logan Barlage also scored for the Hurricanes while Carl Tetachuk combined with Bryan Thomson for 36 saves in defeat.

With their home rink booked, the Hurricanes, and Hitmen, moved across town to the Nicholas Sheran Arena for Game 5.

—

SILVERTIPS 9 AMERICANS 1

EVERETT, Wash. — Bryce Kindopp scored a hat trick and Connor Dewar had a goal and three assists as the Silvertips toppled Tri-City in Game 5 to take their series 4-1.

Zack Andrusiak had a pair of goals and Martin Fasko-Rudas, Gage Goncalves and Ronan Seeley also scored for Everett. Dustin Wolf made 17 saves for the win.

Kyle Olson put the Americans on the scoreboard. Talyn Boyko combined with Beck Warm for 37 saves in a losing cause.

—

ROYALS 6 BLAZERS 3

VICTORIA — Phillip Schultz had three goals and an assist as the Royals took Game 5 against Kamloops for a 3-2 series lead.

D-Jay Jerome, Noah Lamb and Tanner Sidaway also found the back of the net for Victoria. Griffen Outhouse made 27 saves for the win.

Ryley Appelt, Logan Stankoven and Jermaine Loewen scored for the Blazers, who host Game 6 on Monday. Dylan Ferguson gave up four goals on 14 shots for the loss.

—

CHIEFS 4 WINTERHAWKS 1

SPOKANE, Wash. — Bailey Brkin turned aside 38 shots as the Chiefs downed Portland to win the series in five games.

Luke Toporowski and Riley Woods had a pair of goals apiece for Spokane.

Cody Glass scored for the Winterhawks. Joel Hofer made 31 saves in defeat.

—