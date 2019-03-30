Drayton Valley hosts rally in support of Alberta’s oil and gas sector

About 100 people attended a rally in Drayton Valley Saturday, hoping to hear what candidates in Alberta’s provincial election plan to do about their region’s struggling oil and gas sector.

The event was organized by Rally Canada, Rally4Resources and Canada Action.

In a news release to Global News, organizer Tim Cameron with Rally Canada said the group extended an invitation to all Drayton Valley-area representatives from all seven parties running the election.

“The government’s regulations and lack of market access for our oil & gas are suffocating the Canadian oil and gas industry and our economy. Bill C48 and C69 are opposed by many First Nations and Canadians. If passed, they will have further devastating effects on the entire country,” the release read.

More than 100 people attend pro-oil rally in Drayton Valley, the first such demonstration in the area since the writ dropped. Most candidates running in Drayton Valley-Devon in attendance. #abvote #ableg @GlobalEdmonton pic.twitter.com/BGL1y44oH3 — Albert Delitala (@AlbertGlobal) March 30, 2019

UCP candidate Mark Smith, who is running for re-election in the riding of Drayton Valley-Devon, spoke at the event. NDP candidate Kieran Quirke also addressed the crowd.

Organizers tell Global News there was no one in attendance representing the Alberta Freedom Conservative Party or the Alberta Party.

It’s the first time a rally in support of oil and gas has been held in Drayton Valley. Organizers say they have been trying to get their message across to provincial and federal governments since the industry began struggling.

Last December, dozens of business owners in the area signed a letter inviting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to visit the town and have an “open, non-partisan discussion” about the growing desperation some sectors of Alberta’s economy are facing. The price the province fetches for its oil on the market, they say, is low compared to other oil-producing regions.

Hundreds also turned up at a demonstration outside the Clean Energy Technology Centre in Drayton Valley late last year. Protesters held signs with slogans like “build the pipelines now.” Organizers also asked them to come with letters to send to lawmakers in the Alberta legislature.

