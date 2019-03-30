Andrew Scheer to discuss newly imposed carbon tax in New Brunswick Monday 

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer will be in New Brunswick on Monday, the day a federally imposed price on carbon will go into effect.

The party says Scheer will be in the southwestern community of St. George Monday afternoon, where he will take questions and discuss the impact the carbon tax will have on the province.

The $20-per-tonne carbon tax is slated to go into effect in New Brunswick, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Ontario on April 1, resulting in a significant increase in the price of gasoline.

The carbon price will go up until $50 in 2022.

Trudeau calls the tax a “price on pollution” and says it will be an incentive for companies to lower emissions, but Scheer has said it’s a “bogus” way to do so.

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs said in the legislature last week that he intends to continue to fight the carbon tax. Trudeau, who was in southwestern New Brunswick last week, said he “regrets” that the New Brunswick government “doesn’t think that putting a price on pollution is important.”

“It’s the 21st century. We know climate change is real. We know that one of the challenges we have is that pollution has been free. We need to put a price on it,” Trudeau said last week.

Scheer and the Conservatives have committed to doing away with the tax if elected this fall.

With files from The Canadian Press