New voice of the Saskatchewan Roughriders announced

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have a new play-by-play announcer.

Rod Pedersen stepped down as the voice of the Riders in January.

His replacement, Derek Taylor, was announced on March 29.

The new voice of the team lived out a childhood dream working as an anchor and reporter on Sports Centre for the past four and a half years but couldn’t turn down an opportunity like this.

“The Riders are so far above in terms of fan lust and love for the team that it’s tough to think of who’s even in their class,” Taylor said over the phone in Toronto.

“This job, man, when it became available I don’t know who all wanted, applied for this job but every CFL person worth their salt would have come out of the woodwork for this opportunity.”

Taylor hails from Alberta but has plenty of Saskatchewan connections such as his late mother who was from Rocanville.

His first game will be on May 31 when the Riders open their 2019 CFL pre-season in Calgary.

