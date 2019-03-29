Special weather statement issued for GTA ahead of rain, possible snow Saturday

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Greater Toronto Area ahead of a storm system that is expected to impact the area on Saturday.

Rainfall amounts exceeding 25 mm are possible and some snow is expected to fall, though the exact track of the system is not yet known.

“Periods of rain will begin after midnight tonight and continue Saturday,” the weather agency said in a statement.

“Rainfall amounts of 15 to 25 mm are likely by Saturday evening when the rain is expected to change to snow … Localized ponding in low-lying areas and on roads is possible.”

The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority is asking the public to be cautious around bodies of water as water levels are expected to rise.

Meanwhile, Credit Valley Conservation, which monitors the watersheds in some areas west of Toronto including parts of Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon, has issued a flood outlook for low-lying areas.

Global News weather specialist Mike Arsenault added that temperatures are expected to drop tomorrow night and remain below seasonal through Sunday.

“The rain in southern Ontario will change over to wet snow in the overnight and continue into early Sunday morning,” he said. “Parts of the GTA could see five cm of snow by the end of the weekend.”

He said most of the snow will fall north and east of the city, where there is also a chance for freezing rain.

Temperatures are expected to warm up after the weekend with daytime highs remaining well above the freezing mark throughout the week.

