Team Canada ready for World Curling Championships in Lethbridge

Coming off a disappointing 2018, where he missed the podium at the Pyeongchang Olympics, Kevin Koe is looking to change his luck in 2019.

The Calgary skip lost the in the bronze-medal match against Switzerland at last year’s Winter Games but last month, Koe and his revamped team took the men’s national tournament by storm.

“I’m just really excited to get going.

“It feels like a bit of a long wait since the Brier. So I’m just happy it’s here,” he said.

This year’s Brier win makes the 44-year-old the fourth Canadian skip to have won four national titles.

Now his sights are set a little higher.

“The Worlds is different than it used to be. Every team is tough, even some of the teams people aren’t familiar with. We’re going to have to play well but I think we’re up to the challenge,” Koe said.

Playing not only on home ice, but so close to his home rink, is something special for Koe. He’s expecting a lot of family to make the short trip south on Highway 2.

Winning his third world championship so close to home would be the cherry on top.

“Hopefully it happens. There’d be no better place to win it,” Koe said.

“We’re not going to start worrying about that yet, before the event even starts.”

Koe’s rink has two games to start their campaign on Saturday. The first is against South Korea at 2 p.m. before they play the Russian team at 7 p.m.